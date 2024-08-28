General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 111, occupants are active in three sectors

The number of enemy attacks at the front has increased to 111. The occupants are making the main efforts in three areas - Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Kurakhove, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

"The enemy keeps trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and the defense forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today the number of enemy attacks increased to 111. The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the Pokrovske direction, where they conducted a third of all attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the occupants are active in the Kupyansk and Kurakhove sectors," the report says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, terrorists have been firing guided aerial bombs at the areas of Pustomyhorod, Bilopillya, Horilne and Basivka. Civilian infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation is also suffering from shelling and air strikes by the Russian army.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our units twice near Lypky and Vovchansk. The battle continues. The situation is under control. The enemy also fired from helicopter gunships near Kozacha Lopan, Alisivka and Kudiyivka.

The enemy attacked our positions seventeen times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Liman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Ukrainian troops have repelled eight attacks since the beginning of the day.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked twice near Spirne. He received a fierce rebuff.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out nine assault operations near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. Two attacks were made with unguided aerial missiles near the latter settlement.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of hostile attacks currently stands at 13. Today the enemy attacked in the areas of Pivnichne, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York and Nelipivka. Fighting near Nelipivka is still ongoing in three locations. The aggressor's aircraft struck Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles.

The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector . Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 34 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of eleven different settlements. Almost half of the clashes took place near Selidove and Novohrodivka. The defense forces, holding back the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled a total of 23 enemy attacks in the sector. Others are continuing. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our troops 22 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ukrainka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Karlivka. Almost half of the clashes are ongoing - fierce fighting is taking place near Karlivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions twice in the direction of Kostyantynivka and Vodiane. They used aviation five times to attack Vuhledar and Yehorivka with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Stepove was attacked by two self-propelled artillery systems. The occupants also conducted two assaults near Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions. He fired unguided aerial missiles toward Kozatske from a Su-25 attack aircraft.

125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff