General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 111, occupants are active in three sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121754 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125047 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156694 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154560 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201225 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189595 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 59816 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 71088 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 43530 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100149 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 79834 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201195 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189570 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216171 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 3598 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 28269 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151150 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150331 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154347 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 111, occupants are active in three sectors

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of enemy attacks increased to 111, occupants are active in three sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19773 views

Over the last day, 125 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 34 attacks. Occupants are also active in the Kupyansk and Kurakhove directions, launching air strikes on the border areas of Sumy region.

The number of enemy attacks at the front has increased to 111. The occupants are making the main efforts in three areas - Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Kurakhove, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

"The enemy keeps trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and the defense forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today the number of enemy attacks increased to 111. The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the Pokrovske direction, where they conducted a third of all attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the occupants are active in the Kupyansk and Kurakhove sectors," the report says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, terrorists have been firing guided aerial bombs at the areas of Pustomyhorod, Bilopillya, Horilne and Basivka. Civilian infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation is also suffering from shelling and air strikes by the Russian army.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our units twice near Lypky and Vovchansk. The battle continues. The situation is under control. The enemy also fired from helicopter gunships near Kozacha Lopan, Alisivka and Kudiyivka.

The enemy attacked our positions seventeen times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Liman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Ukrainian troops have repelled eight attacks since the beginning of the day.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked twice near Spirne. He received a fierce rebuff.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out nine assault operations near Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. Two attacks were made with unguided aerial missiles near the latter settlement.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of hostile attacks currently stands at 13. Today the enemy attacked in the areas of Pivnichne, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York and Nelipivka. Fighting near Nelipivka is still ongoing in three locations. The aggressor's aircraft struck Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles. 

The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector . Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 34 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of eleven different settlements. Almost half of the clashes took place near Selidove and Novohrodivka. The defense forces, holding back the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled a total of 23 enemy attacks in the sector. Others are continuing. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our troops 22 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ukrainka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Karlivka. Almost half of the clashes are ongoing - fierce fighting is taking place near Karlivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions twice in the direction of Kostyantynivka and Vodiane. They used aviation five times to attack Vuhledar and Yehorivka with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Stepove was attacked by two self-propelled artillery systems. The occupants also conducted two assaults near Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions. He fired unguided aerial missiles toward Kozatske from a Su-25 attack aircraft.

125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff28.08.24, 00:36 • 28744 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising