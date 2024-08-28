125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120432 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123404 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155221 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153708 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143299 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199886 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112461 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79486 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51288 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 61461 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 90723 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 69237 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199890 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203171 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 21857 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150637 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149845 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144791 views
Actual
125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28744 views

There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk sector.

There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remains the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the occupiers fired 9 missiles at the territory of Ukraine, carried out 64 air strikes, and dropped 72 UAVs. They also launched 558 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,800 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: 8 battles took place near Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: 16 firefights took place near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka. Four enemy attacks are currently underway.

In Limanske: occupants attacked near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Two battles are still ongoing.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector: there were 12 attacks near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka. At the moment, one enemy assault is underway.

In Toretsk: 16 firefights took place. The occupants attacked the positions of Ukrainian units near New York and Toretsk.

In Pokrovske: there were 36 battles in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Myrolyubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The defenders repelled 30 attacks, but 6 are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector: terrorists attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times near Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Staromykhailivka. Ten engagements were completed, five are still ongoing.

In Vremivske: The enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks near Vuhledar, Vodyane and Prechystivka.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 attacks of the occupants near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: the enemy was defeated, having attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops twice.

Since the beginning of the day 85 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff27.08.24, 17:26 • 18532 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

Contact us about advertising