There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remains the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the occupiers fired 9 missiles at the territory of Ukraine, carried out 64 air strikes, and dropped 72 UAVs. They also launched 558 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,800 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: 8 battles took place near Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: 16 firefights took place near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka. Four enemy attacks are currently underway.

In Limanske: occupants attacked near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Two battles are still ongoing.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector: there were 12 attacks near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka. At the moment, one enemy assault is underway.

In Toretsk: 16 firefights took place. The occupants attacked the positions of Ukrainian units near New York and Toretsk.

In Pokrovske: there were 36 battles in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Myrolyubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The defenders repelled 30 attacks, but 6 are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector: terrorists attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times near Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Staromykhailivka. Ten engagements were completed, five are still ongoing.

In Vremivske: The enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks near Vuhledar, Vodyane and Prechystivka.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 attacks of the occupants near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: the enemy was defeated, having attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops twice.

