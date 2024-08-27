Since the beginning of the day 85 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127117 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216801 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163013 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158751 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145458 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112657 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 86043 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107029 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103846 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 73109 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 57448 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208386 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195826 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222219 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209930 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 41582 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 57448 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154021 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153036 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156972 views
Actual
Since the beginning of the day 85 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day 85 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18533 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 85 combat engagements in different frontline areas over the last day. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks by Russian invaders, in particular at the Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 85 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16.00 on 27.08.2024, UNN reports .

According to the updated information, today the areas of Sopych, Bachivsk, Porokhon, Pokrovka, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, Sydorivka, Ulanove and Orlivka were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire,

- the statement said.

Details

In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with the KABs on Vorozhba, Esman, Vilna Sloboda, Atynske, Horilne and Bessalivka.

In Kharkiv sector, the enemy is storming the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk. The enemy attack is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians have launched multiple rocket launchers in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted 15 offensives near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka. Seven attacks are currently underway. The Russian occupiers also conducted five air strikes on Senkove, Kupyansk-Vuzlove, Synkivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Novosadove. The enemy was stopped by skillful actions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a Russian attack near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy was advancing toward Hryhorivka, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka, and was defeated as a result of six engagements.

In Toretsk sector, the invaders tried nine times to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk and New York. They were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Russians conducted 25 assault actions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, one battle is still ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 11 times. Nine attempts to advance were repelled, two are ongoing near Karlivka.In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodiane and Prechystivka five times without success.

In Orikhivsk sector, the enemy conducted three offensives near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the occupiers also suffered defeats, attacking the positions of our units twice. Using aviation, they dropped five submunitions in the areas of Sadove and Tyahynyk.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on the losses of the invaders over the past day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 610100 people, 8563 tanks and 16667 armored vehicles.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising