Since the beginning of the day 85 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 85 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16.00 on 27.08.2024, UNN reports .

According to the updated information, today the areas of Sopych, Bachivsk, Porokhon, Pokrovka, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, Sydorivka, Ulanove and Orlivka were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, - the statement said.

Details

In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with the KABs on Vorozhba, Esman, Vilna Sloboda, Atynske, Horilne and Bessalivka.

In Kharkiv sector, the enemy is storming the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk. The enemy attack is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians have launched multiple rocket launchers in the direction of Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted 15 offensives near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka. Seven attacks are currently underway. The Russian occupiers also conducted five air strikes on Senkove, Kupyansk-Vuzlove, Synkivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske and Novosadove. The enemy was stopped by skillful actions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled a Russian attack near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy was advancing toward Hryhorivka, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka, and was defeated as a result of six engagements.

In Toretsk sector, the invaders tried nine times to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk and New York. They were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Russians conducted 25 assault actions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, one battle is still ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 11 times. Nine attempts to advance were repelled, two are ongoing near Karlivka.In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodiane and Prechystivka five times without success.

In Orikhivsk sector, the enemy conducted three offensives near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the occupiers also suffered defeats, attacking the positions of our units twice. Using aviation, they dropped five submunitions in the areas of Sadove and Tyahynyk.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on the losses of the invaders over the past day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 610100 people, 8563 tanks and 16667 armored vehicles.