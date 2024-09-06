Rescuers prevent fire from spreading after UAV attack in Kupyansk

Rescuers have prevented a fire from spreading to residential buildings as a result of enemy drone strikes on the residential sector of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service reports, UNN reports.

Details

“Kharkiv region: The enemy launched UAV strikes on the residential sector of Kupyansk, rescuers worked under the threat of repeated shelling!” the statement reads.

It is reported that a fire broke out on the territory of a private household, 2 outbuildings were burning.

“Firefighters worked under constant enemy fire. They managed to prevent the fire from spreading to residential buildings,” the SES said.

There were no casualties or injuries, the agency added.

