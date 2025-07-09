Ancient Peruvian city over 3000 years old discovered

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient Peruvian city - Penico, which was a thriving trade center more than 3000 years ago. This is reported by CNN, transmits UNN.

It is noted that Penico is located in the Huaura province, north of the capital Lima.

Experts believe that Penico, founded around 1800 BC, served as a strategic urban center connecting coastal communities of the Supe Valley with settlements in the high Andes and the Amazon.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the discovered ancient city was built at an altitude of 600 meters above sea level.

This urban center developed in accordance with the cultural traditions of Caral. Thanks to its strategic location, it connected the coastal and mountain cities of Supe and Huaura, as well as the inhabitants of the Ando-Amazonian and high Andean regions. - said Ruth Shady, leading researcher and director of the Caral Archaeological Zone (ZAC).

One of the most important structures is the monumental public building known as B1-B3, where archaeologists discovered clay sculptures, ceremonial tools, and shell trumpets called "pututus" – instruments that once echoed across the ancient Andean landscapes, summoning gatherings and invoking the gods.

Researchers believe that Penico gained influence after the decline of Caral, one of the oldest civilizations in the Americas. Its prestige may have been linked to its role in the trade of hematite, a red pigment with symbolic significance in Andean cosmology.

The area, now open to tourists, features a modern information center, reception areas, and walking routes through the preserved ruins.

According to CNN, the opening will take place ahead of the first ever Peñico Raymi public festival. The event will celebrate the cultural heritage of the site through traditional rituals, art, and a ceremony honoring the goddess Pachamama.

