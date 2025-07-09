Ancient Peruvian city over 3000 years old discovered

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
04:00 AM • 16329 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
July 8, 05:10 PM • 51105 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 78340 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 103183 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 129666 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 76865 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 59660 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 61007 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56801 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46608 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
68%
743mm
Popular news
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recordedJuly 8, 08:09 PM • 16685 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 12632 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 21592 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K12:13 AM • 13820 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out03:42 AM • 26241 views
Publications
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 16331 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 103184 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 92867 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 129666 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 223213 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 170773 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 357401 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 192528 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 305982 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 325262 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Ancient Peruvian city over 3000 years old discovered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33 views

Archaeologists have discovered the ancient Peruvian city of Peñico, founded around 1800 BC, which was a strategic trade center. The city is located 600 meters above sea level and connected coastal communities with settlements in the Andes and Amazon.

Ancient Peruvian city over 3000 years old discovered

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient Peruvian city - Penico, which was a thriving trade center more than 3000 years ago. This is reported by CNN, transmits UNN.

Details

It is noted that Penico is located in the Huaura province, north of the capital Lima.

Experts believe that Penico, founded around 1800 BC, served as a strategic urban center connecting coastal communities of the Supe Valley with settlements in the high Andes and the Amazon.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the discovered ancient city was built at an altitude of 600 meters above sea level.

This urban center developed in accordance with the cultural traditions of Caral. Thanks to its strategic location, it connected the coastal and mountain cities of Supe and Huaura, as well as the inhabitants of the Ando-Amazonian and high Andean regions.

- said Ruth Shady, leading researcher and director of the Caral Archaeological Zone (ZAC).

One of the most important structures is the monumental public building known as B1-B3, where archaeologists discovered clay sculptures, ceremonial tools, and shell trumpets called "pututus" – instruments that once echoed across the ancient Andean landscapes, summoning gatherings and invoking the gods.

Researchers believe that Penico gained influence after the decline of Caral, one of the oldest civilizations in the Americas. Its prestige may have been linked to its role in the trade of hematite, a red pigment with symbolic significance in Andean cosmology.

The area, now open to tourists, features a modern information center, reception areas, and walking routes through the preserved ruins.

According to CNN, the opening will take place ahead of the first ever Peñico Raymi public festival. The event will celebrate the cultural heritage of the site through traditional rituals, art, and a ceremony honoring the goddess Pachamama.

Recall

Archaeologists discovered evidence of a developed maritime culture in the Philippines 35,000 years ago. Found tools, animal bones, shells, and human remains attest to this.

Archaeologists in Great Britain have discovered the remains of a Norman-era stone tower06.06.25, 17:42 • 3470 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
Philippines
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9