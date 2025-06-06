$41.470.01
Archaeologists in Great Britain have discovered the remains of a Norman-era stone tower

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a stone tower that protected the medieval Chichester Castle, challenging previous theories about its history. The find indicates that the castle was rebuilt from stone.

Archaeologists in Great Britain have discovered the remains of a Norman-era stone tower

Archaeologists excavating in Priory Park in Chichester have discovered the remains of a Norman-era stone tower that guarded the entrance to the medieval castle. These discoveries challenge previous assumptions about the history of this site. This was reported by Arkeonews, reports UNN.

Details

In the historic Priory Park in Chichester, archaeological excavations have uncovered the remains of a Norman-era stone tower, known as a barbican, which once defended the city's medieval castle.

- writes the publication.

Chichester District Council archaeologist James Kenny noted that the discovery "rewrites everything we thought we knew about Chichester Castle."

It was previously thought to be a wooden structure, but the presence of a significant stone dam and now a barbican suggests that it was rebuilt in stone - a decision that could only have been made by someone in power.

- Kenny noted.

The remains, measuring approximately 6 by 10 meters and 1.7 meters high from the foundation to ground level, are considered extremely well preserved. Archaeologists believe the structure served as a defensive entrance to the castle.

Previous excavations in 2024 have already revealed parts of a stone bridge and dam leading to the castle, as well as sections of the surrounding moat. This year's excavations aimed to determine the inner edge of the moat and explore the depth of the walled foundations - goals that were successfully achieved.

The exact date of construction remains uncertain, but experts believe it may date back to either the mid-12th century under the Earl of Arundel or later under King Henry II. Further analysis and comparison with similar medieval structures throughout Great Britain are planned - the publication adds.

During the excavations, medieval decorative floor tiles from the former Franciscan monastery were also discovered, adding another layer of historical depth to the area.

Recall

Archaeologists have discovered that 35,000 years ago on the Philippine Islands there was a technologically advanced maritime culture. Scientists have been collecting evidence for 15 years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCultureNews of the World
United Kingdom
