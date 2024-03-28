An explosion occurs in Odesa

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

An explosion occurs in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29878 views

An explosion occurred in Odesa, Ukraine, triggering an air raid in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions, as well as reports of a missile flying toward Odesa region.

The sound of an explosion was heard in Odesa, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports. Air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

In addition to Odesa, air raid alerts are currently being sounded in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

The Air Force reported a "missile flying to Odesa region".

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia28.03.24, 02:25 • 33064 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarUNN-Odesa
suspilneSuspilne
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson

