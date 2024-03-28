An explosion occurs in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Odesa, Ukraine, triggering an air raid in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions, as well as reports of a missile flying toward Odesa region.
The sound of an explosion was heard in Odesa, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports. Air alert has been declared in the region.
Details
In addition to Odesa, air raid alerts are currently being sounded in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
The Air Force reported a "missile flying to Odesa region".
