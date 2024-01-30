An explosion occurred in Kharkiv - the mayor

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said, UNN reports.

"An explosion in Kharkiv," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in , the Air Force warned about the threat of ballistic missiles, including for Kharkiv region.

"Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava regions are under threat of ballistic missile use," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post.

In addition, a large-scale alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MIG from the Savasleyka airfield.