An explosion occurred in Kharkiv - media
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, the sound of an explosion was heard during an air raid.
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN reports.
"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv," the message reads.
The Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missiles from the east for Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.
"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the east," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.
