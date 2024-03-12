An explosion occurred in Kharkiv - media

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN reports.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv," the message reads.

The Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missiles from the east for Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the east," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

