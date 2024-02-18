An explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv at night - OVA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88161 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108871 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151659 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155598 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251567 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174453 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165664 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226554 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251567 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226554 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212520 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238240 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224990 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88130 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64489 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70554 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113168 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114053 views
An explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv at night - OVA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33628 views

At night, an explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv, causing a fire, but no one was injured, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

On the night of February 18, an explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv, causing a fire, with no injuries. The causes of the explosion are being established, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky said on Sunday, UNN reports

Today at 04:00 an explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv. A fire broke out. Firefighters were called. The fire was extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries

- Kozitsky wrote on social media.

According to him, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police were working at the scene. The causes of the explosion and fire are being established, Kozitsky said. 

Lviv restores power supply to all consumers who were cut off due to a Russian missile attack16.02.24, 11:02

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
lvivLviv

