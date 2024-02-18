An explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv at night - OVA

On the night of February 18, an explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv, causing a fire, with no injuries. The causes of the explosion are being established, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky said on Sunday, UNN reports.

Today at 04:00 an explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv. A fire broke out. Firefighters were called. The fire was extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries - Kozitsky wrote on social media.

According to him, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police were working at the scene. The causes of the explosion and fire are being established, Kozitsky said.

