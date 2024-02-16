Lviv restores power supply to all consumers who were cut off due to a Russian missile attack

In Lviv, all consumers who were disconnected due to Russian missile attacks on February 15 have been reconnected. Residents of Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and Donetsk region are partially without electricity due to the hostilities. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Lviv region. Power company reconnects all consumers who were disconnected the day before due to enemy rocket attacks - , the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, 9.1 thousand consumers in 22 settlements lost power over the past day. Of these, 3.2 thousand were cut off due to hostilities. The power company has reconnected all of them. 49 subscribers who were disconnected due to hostilities earlier remain without power.

In Donetsk region, more than 15.1 thousand consumers in 22 settlements were reportedly cut off from electricity supply due to hostile shelling. Repair crews have reconnected 11 settlements - a total of 16.4 thousand customers, including those that had been cut off earlier.

In Zaporizhzhya region , electrical equipment damaged by enemy shelling the day before was repaired and electricity was restored to 3,223 families in 7 frontline settlements.

In Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling on February 15, an overhead line was damaged on the territory of the Vovchansk community and 1558 metering points were cut off. In Kherson region, 25.8 thousand subscribers in 45 settlements were disconnected. In the Chernihiv region, 932 consumers in 16 settlements were cut off from electricity due to the fighting.

In addition, in Sumy region , 6 settlements were disconnected due to a technological failure, affecting 1.5 thousand consumers in total.

Recall

On February 15, a power substation in Lviv was hit by a morning enemy missile attack and completely destroyed.

