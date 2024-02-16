Lviv restores power supply to all consumers who were cut off due to a Russian missile attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Lviv restores power supply to all consumers who were cut off due to a Russian missile attack

Lviv restores power supply to all consumers who were cut off due to a Russian missile attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

Power supply has been restored to all consumers who were cut off in Lviv due to Russian missile attacks on February 15, while parts of several other regions remain without power.

In Lviv, all consumers who were disconnected due to Russian missile attacks on February 15 have been reconnected.  Residents of Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and Donetsk region are partially without electricity due to the hostilities. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports

Lviv region.  Power company reconnects all consumers who were disconnected the day before due to enemy rocket attacks

- , the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, 9.1 thousand consumers in 22 settlements lost power over the past day. Of these, 3.2 thousand were cut off due to hostilities. The power company has reconnected all of them. 49 subscribers who were disconnected due to hostilities earlier remain without power.

In Donetsk region, more than 15.1 thousand consumers in 22 settlements were reportedly cut off from electricity supply due to hostile shelling. Repair crews have reconnected 11 settlements - a total of 16.4 thousand customers, including those that had been cut off earlier. 

In Zaporizhzhya region , electrical equipment damaged by enemy shelling the day before was repaired and electricity was restored to 3,223 families in 7 frontline settlements.

In Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling on February 15, an overhead line was damaged on the territory of the Vovchansk community and 1558 metering points were cut off.  In Kherson region, 25.8 thousand subscribers in 45 settlements were disconnected. In the Chernihiv region, 932 consumers in 16 settlements were cut off from electricity due to the fighting.

In addition, in Sumy region , 6 settlements were disconnected due to a technological failure, affecting 1.5 thousand consumers in total.

Recall 

On February 15, a power substation in Lviv was hit by a morning enemy missile attack and completely destroyed. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
lvivLviv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

