An enemy X-59 missile was shot down over Dniprovskyi district

An X-59 guided missile was destroyed in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovs'k region today, the East Air Command reported and the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Command Serhiy Lysak confirmed, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, a unit of the East Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the command reported on Facebook.

"Our troops shot down a missile. Enemy hardware landed in Dniprovsky district. Vostok Military Industrial Complex - thank you for your protection!" Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Previously

The Air Force warned about an enemy missile heading toward Dnipro, and explosions were heard in the city.