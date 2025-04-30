An enemy missile carrier with six "Calibers" on board is lurking in the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers continue to hold a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04/30/2025, 1 enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles.

In addition, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. At the same time, there are currently no enemy ships in the Azov Sea.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 7 ships, 6 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Azov Sea - 10 ships, 5 of which continued to move from the Bosporus - the message says.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reiterates that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

More than a month ago, on March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

