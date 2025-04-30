An enemy missile carrier with six "Calibers" on board is lurking in the Black Sea - Navy

$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg

April 29, 06:14 PM

Clashes Erupt Between India and Pakistan Along Border - Clash Report

April 29, 06:57 PM

Trump expressed a desire to become the new Pope

April 29, 07:47 PM

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

12:21 AM

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

12:32 AM
"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

An enemy missile carrier with six "Calibers" on board is lurking in the Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 748 views

An enemy ship with six "Caliber"-type missiles was recorded in the Black Sea. There are three ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which has eight missiles.

An enemy missile carrier with six "Calibers" on board is lurking in the Black Sea - Navy

The occupiers continue to hold a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board in the Black Sea. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 04/30/2025, 1 enemy ship was recorded in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles.

In addition, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. At the same time, there are currently no enemy ships in the Azov Sea.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 7 ships, 6 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Azov Sea - 10 ships, 5 of which continued to move from the Bosporus

- the message says.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reiterates that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

More than a month ago, on March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI
April 28, 08:36

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
