An artillery shell was found in Kyiv: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

A 152-mm artillery shell from the Second World War was discovered on the bank of the Kyiv Reservoir. Rescuers remind of the danger of explosive objects and urge caution.

An artillery shell from the Second World War was found on the shore of the Kyiv Reservoir. Pyrotechnicians worked at the scene. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A regular walk along the shore for a resident of the Vyshhorod district turned into an unexpected find: on the shore of the bay, he noticed an object similar to a shell. Pyrotechnicians of the Mobile Rescue Center of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine established that the found object was an artillery shell of 152 mm caliber from the Second World War.

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that regardless of the time, ammunition does not lose its ability to explode.

We urge everyone to be careful and cautious! In case of detection of explosive objects, call 101

 - noted in the department.

Thousands of citizens evacuated in Cologne due to a World War II bomb18.12.24, 03:39 • 18962 views

Let us remind you

In the village of Kolpytiv, Volodymyr district, Volyn region, in March of this year, as a result of the detonation of a shell from the Second World War, three people were blown up and died in the forest.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

