An airplane crashes into a building in California: 1 dead, 15 injured

Police in Southern California report that one person was killed and 15 others were injured after a small plane crashed into a building. This is reported by ABC News, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, the nature of the injuries ranged from mild to severe. Nine victims were hospitalized, while the rest were treated on the spot and released.

Police say the incident occurred in the city of Fullerton, California.

The US Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Van's RV-10 and reported that it crashed around 14:15 local time.

Recall

