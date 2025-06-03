An air alert has been declared in Ukraine for the third time amid the threat of ballistics

$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 35374 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 63258 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 115685 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 63794 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 152997 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113389 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124323 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124462 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233912 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169825 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 41528 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 49178 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 97054 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 34889 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 30389 views
Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17060 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 35374 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 115685 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 99712 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 152997 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Rafael Grossi

Herman Galushchenko

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17060 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 36873 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 51066 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 43280 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 152175 views
Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine for the third time amid the threat of ballistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2084 views

A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. An explosion was heard in Pavlograd, likely before the alert was announced, the origin of which has not yet been confirmed.

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine for the third time amid the threat of ballistics

A large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine amid the threat of ballistic missiles, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.

Threat of ballistic missile use!!! 

- the Air Force said in a statement.

It should be noted that this is the third large-scale air alert today.

Let's add

An explosion was heard in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid the threat of ballistic missiles.

"Explosion in Pavlograd. Arrival from Akhtubinsk", - local Telegram channels report.

Later, a message appeared that the explosion occurred before the air raid alert was announced.

"Its origin has not yet been confirmed," the statement said.

Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv against the background of an air alert03.06.25, 09:59 • 2512 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Pavlohrad
