An air alert has been declared in Ukraine for the third time amid the threat of ballistics

A large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine amid the threat of ballistic missiles, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.

Threat of ballistic missile use!!! - the Air Force said in a statement.

It should be noted that this is the third large-scale air alert today.

Let's add

An explosion was heard in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, amid the threat of ballistic missiles.

"Explosion in Pavlograd. Arrival from Akhtubinsk", - local Telegram channels report.

Later, a message appeared that the explosion occurred before the air raid alert was announced.

"Its origin has not yet been confirmed," the statement said.

Explosion occurred in Mykolaiv against the background of an air alert