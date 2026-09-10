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Russian agent, who directed strikes at AFU artillery, has been detained in the Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

An unemployed resident of Chuhuiv district passed the coordinates of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Vovchansk direction to the Russians. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Russian agent, who directed strikes at AFU artillery, has been detained in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, an unemployed local resident was passing information to Russia about the positions of Ukrainian troops in order to subsequently direct extremely heavy airstrikes there. He was caught "red-handed" and detained by law enforcement officers. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The counterintelligence department of the Security Service detained another informant for the aggressor state in the Kharkiv region. The suspect was adjusting enemy fire against the Defense Forces, which are stationed 10 km from the front line in the Vovchansk direction. The investigation established that among the main "targets" of the Ruscists were the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces tube artillery, which keeps the enemy’s assault groups under fire control. According to operational data, upon receiving the coordinates of Ukrainian troops, the enemy planned to launch precision strikes against them using extremely heavy guided aerial bombs

 - the post said.

According to law enforcement officials, SBU officers acted preemptively and detained the suspect "red-handed" when he was conducting a reconnaissance sortie near the frontline in his own car under the pretext of going fishing. Measures were also taken to secure the location of the Kharkiv region’s defenders.

According to the case materials, the shelling was being adjusted by an unemployed resident of Chuhuiv district, who came to the attention of Russian intelligence operatives while looking for "easy" money in Telegram channels. It was established that, following the Ruscists’ instructions, their accomplice drove around the area near the line of engagement in his own car and recorded the deployment locations of Ukrainian troops. At the site of the detention, officers seized a smartphone from the informant, which he used to collect intelligence and communicate with the Russian Federation

- the post said.

Investigators of the Security Service notified him that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (the unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody without the right to post bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the possible additional classification of the enemy spotter’s actions as high treason.

We remind you

The counterintelligence department of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Poltava region who was preparing the assassination of the commander of one of the military units stationed in the region.

Alla Kiosak

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