An accident occurred on the power grid in the Brovary community due to an attack

In the Brovary community of Kyiv region, an accident occurred at power supply facilities due to an enemy attack. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, according to UNN.

According to him, an accident occurred at power supply facilities in the Brovary community due to an enemy attack.

Energy workers will begin restoration efforts as soon as the security situation allows. I remind you of the need to observe an information blackout - Sapozhko wrote.

Meanwhile, local public channels report that power has completely disappeared in Brovary following the enemy attack.

We remind you

On August 18, as a result of a Russian attack, the EVA distribution center in Brovary, which serves the stores and online shop, was damaged.

Russians attacked warehouses in Brovary this morning, one person killed and several injured