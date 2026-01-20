Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes

Former England national football team player David Beckham has publicly spoken for the first time amid a high-profile conflict with his eldest son Brooklyn, who effectively announced a break in relations with his parents and revealed how they interfered in his life. So, the athlete did not directly comment on the family situation, but touched upon the topic of raising children and the influence of social networks, writes UNN.

Beckham was a guest on the Squawk Box program on CNBC, where he spoke about modern digital platforms and their impact on mental health. According to him, social networks have a dual nature and can carry both benefits and risks, especially for children.

I've always talked about social media and its power in both a good and a bad light. What kids have access to today can be dangerous. But what I've personally found, especially with my children, is also that I use it for the right reasons. I've been able to use my platform and my followers for UNICEF. And it's been the best tool to inform people about what's happening in the world for children. - said the ex-footballer.

The 50-year-old Beckham also spoke about the experience of parenthood, emphasizing that the process of growing up is impossible without mistakes. According to him, it is through them that children learn important life lessons.

They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn. That's what I try to teach my children. Sometimes you have to let them make those mistakes too. - said David.

