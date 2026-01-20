Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes

$43.180.08
03:45 PM • 7916 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 11275 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 20271 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 16387 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 24113 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 23076 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 23253 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21340 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17820 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37687 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Verkhovna Rada staff switches to remote work - MP January 20, 07:46 AM
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery January 20, 10:30 AM
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic January 20, 10:57 AM
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO 02:32 PM
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection 02:39 PM
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia 03:45 PM
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality 01:28 PM
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic January 20, 10:57 AM
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk Airport January 20, 07:20 AM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates January 19, 02:58 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
Europe
Davos
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes 05:16 PM
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure 04:21 PM
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection 02:39 PM
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO 02:32 PM
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday January 19, 02:12 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink

Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

David Beckham commented on raising children and the influence of social media after a conflict with his eldest son. He emphasized that children have the right to make mistakes, as it is part of their learning.

Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes

Former England national football team player David Beckham has publicly spoken for the first time amid a high-profile conflict with his eldest son Brooklyn, who effectively announced a break in relations with his parents and revealed how they interfered in his life. So, the athlete did not directly comment on the family situation, but touched upon the topic of raising children and the influence of social networks, writes UNN.

Beckham was a guest on the Squawk Box program on CNBC, where he spoke about modern digital platforms and their impact on mental health. According to him, social networks have a dual nature and can carry both benefits and risks, especially for children.

I've always talked about social media and its power in both a good and a bad light. What kids have access to today can be dangerous. But what I've personally found, especially with my children, is also that I use it for the right reasons. I've been able to use my platform and my followers for UNICEF. And it's been the best tool to inform people about what's happening in the world for children.

- said the ex-footballer.

The 50-year-old Beckham also spoke about the experience of parenthood, emphasizing that the process of growing up is impossible without mistakes. According to him, it is through them that children learn important life lessons.

They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn. That's what I try to teach my children. Sometimes you have to let them make those mistakes too.

- said David.

David Beckham knighted 04.11.25, 16:20

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
David Beckham
Social network
UNICEF