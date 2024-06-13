Amid new sanctions against Russia: Kyrgyzstan's banks refuse to accept transfers from Russia

Following new US and British sanctions against Moscow, several banks in Kyrgyzstan have stopped making money transfers from Russia to the republic and vice versa. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

In particular, RSK-Bank, which holds one of the leading positions in the financial market of the republic, informs that the following transfer systems are no longer working: Astrasend, Unistream, Contact, Zolotaya Korona, Oschadbank-online. Kompanion Bank has also stopped working with the same systems.

Mbank, which is also one of the most popular banks in the Kyrgyz market, has imposed restrictions on working with rubles.

Due to the volatility of the exchange rate and possible sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, a temporary restriction has been introduced on ruble accounts and cards (replenishment, transfers, conversions) - the financial institution explained.

In addition, another five Kyrgyz banks reported restrictions on dollar account - ruble/dollar conversion transactions.

The Chinese yuan officially became russia's main foreign currency, replacing the dollar and the euro

On the eve of , the United States imposed new sanctions on more than 300 individuals and legal entities from Russia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Turkey, and other countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa for assisting in Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, the U.S. Treasury Department warned that the restrictive measures could be expanded to cover those financial institutions that provide "any services" to people and organizations on the sanctions list.

The Moscow Stock Exchange said that due to the US sanctions, starting May 13, it will not conduct trading in dollars and euros.