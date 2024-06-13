ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 5590 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131501 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136936 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225913 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167470 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213231 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112765 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200067 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Amid new sanctions against Russia: Kyrgyzstan's banks refuse to accept transfers from Russia

Amid new sanctions against Russia: Kyrgyzstan's banks refuse to accept transfers from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19520 views

Several banks in Kyrgyzstan have stopped making money transfers to and from Russia due to new US and UK sanctions against Moscow.

Following new US and British sanctions against Moscow, several banks in Kyrgyzstan have stopped making money transfers from Russia to the republic and vice versa. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports. 

Details 

In particular, RSK-Bank, which holds one of the leading positions in the financial market of the republic, informs that the following transfer systems are no longer working: Astrasend, Unistream, Contact, Zolotaya Korona, Oschadbank-online.  Kompanion Bank has also stopped working with the same systems.

Mbank, which is also one of the most popular banks in the Kyrgyz market, has imposed restrictions on working with rubles.

Due to the volatility of the exchange rate and possible sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, a temporary restriction has been introduced on ruble accounts and cards (replenishment, transfers, conversions)

- the financial institution explained. 

In addition, another five Kyrgyz banks reported restrictions on dollar account - ruble/dollar conversion transactions.

The Chinese yuan officially became russia's main foreign currency, replacing the dollar and the euro13.06.24, 16:55 • 21270 views

Addendum

On the eve of , the United States imposed new sanctions on more than 300 individuals and legal entities from Russia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Turkey, and other countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa for assisting in Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, the U.S. Treasury Department warned that the restrictive measures could be expanded to cover those financial institutions that provide "any services" to people and organizations on the sanctions list.

Recall

The Moscow Stock Exchange said that due to the US sanctions, starting May 13, it will not conduct trading in dollars and euros.  

News of the World
