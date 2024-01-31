American F-16 fighter jet crashes off the coast of South Korea

On Wednesday, an American F-16 fighter jet crashed in the waters off the west coast of South Korea, and the pilot managed to eject. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.

The fighter plane crashed into the water, the rescued pilot is safe, - the statement said.

Details

According to the newspaper, the military plane crashed into the waters near the city of Kunsan, 274 kilometers south of Seoul, at about 8:40 a.m. local time. The pilot decided to eject.

It is noted that Kunsan is home to a US Air Force airbase that operates F-16 aircraft.

Recall

In January, a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into San Diego Bay in California during a training exercise, with all six crew members on board surviving.

