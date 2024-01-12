A helicopter crashes near Cannes, killing two people

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 30227 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105491 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133836 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133331 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170732 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279104 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178108 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167086 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148766 views

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43566 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101056 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100641 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102576 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59372 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 30269 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257779 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23865 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133837 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105165 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105211 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121413 views
A helicopter crashes near Cannes, killing two people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26142 views

Two people are killed when a helicopter crashes near Cannes, France, carrying a female pilot and a student.

Two people were killed Thursday when a small helicopter crashed after taking off from Cannes in southern France. The helicopter crashed into the sea near the town of Mandelieu-la-Napoule. This is reported by France 3 Régions, UNN reports.

Details

There were two people on board the helicopter that crashed in Napoule Bay, a few hundred meters from Cannes-Mandelieu Airport. Their bodies were found in the evening in the wreckage of the vehicle by fire brigade divers.

According to preliminary data, they are a 35-year-old female pilot and a 27-year-old man, her student.

A large-scale search and rescue operation was mobilized, including three fireboats, three other marine rescue units from Cannes, Antibes and Teulesse, and a Dragon civilian security helicopter.

The operation also involved the coastal brigade of the maritime gendarmerie from Antibes.

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and his daughters die in a plane crash06.01.24, 02:25 • 42282 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

