A helicopter crashes near Cannes, killing two people

Two people were killed Thursday when a small helicopter crashed after taking off from Cannes in southern France. The helicopter crashed into the sea near the town of Mandelieu-la-Napoule. This is reported by France 3 Régions, UNN reports.

Details

There were two people on board the helicopter that crashed in Napoule Bay, a few hundred meters from Cannes-Mandelieu Airport. Their bodies were found in the evening in the wreckage of the vehicle by fire brigade divers.

According to preliminary data, they are a 35-year-old female pilot and a 27-year-old man, her student.

A large-scale search and rescue operation was mobilized, including three fireboats, three other marine rescue units from Cannes, Antibes and Teulesse, and a Dragon civilian security helicopter.

The operation also involved the coastal brigade of the maritime gendarmerie from Antibes.

