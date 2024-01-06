Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and his daughters die in a plane crash

Hollywood star Christian Oliver died in a plane crash in the Caribbean with his two daughters. This is reported by Daily Mail Online, according to UNN.

Citation

Christian Oliver died in a plane crash in the Caribbean with his daughters. The girls were 10 and 12 years old the message says.

Details

The actor was born in Germany and has worked in the United States for over 30 years. He is known for such films as Speed Racer, Valkyrie, and the Indiana Jones franchise. At the time of his death, Oliver was 51 years old.

A single-engine plane crashed near the Caribbean islands. The pilot died along with the actors and his daughters.

According to police, immediately after takeoff, difficulties arose and the plane crashed into the ocean.

