Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and his daughters die in a plane crash
Kyiv • UNN
Christian Oliver and his daughters, aged 10 and 12, died in a plane crash in the Caribbean. Oliver had a 30-year acting career in the United States.
Hollywood star Christian Oliver died in a plane crash in the Caribbean with his two daughters. This is reported by Daily Mail Online, according to UNN.
Citation
Christian Oliver died in a plane crash in the Caribbean with his daughters. The girls were 10 and 12 years old
Details
The actor was born in Germany and has worked in the United States for over 30 years. He is known for such films as Speed Racer, Valkyrie, and the Indiana Jones franchise. At the time of his death, Oliver was 51 years old.
A single-engine plane crashed near the Caribbean islands. The pilot died along with the actors and his daughters.
According to police, immediately after takeoff, difficulties arose and the plane crashed into the ocean.
