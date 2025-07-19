Ambulance in Dnipro crashed into a pole: medic died, two injured

In Dnipro, an ambulance crashed into a pole in the morning, one medical worker died on the spot, two more were injured, a criminal case was opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on July 19, around 5 a.m., on Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Avenue in Dnipro.

It was preliminarily established that the ambulance driver, while driving, drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole. As a result, one of the medical workers sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Another medical worker and the driver sustained bodily injuries - the police reported.

A criminal case has been opened on this fact under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles). The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

