Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ambulance in Dnipro crashed into a pole: medic died, two injured

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1660 views

In Dnipro on July 19, around 5 AM, an ambulance drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole. One medical worker died on the spot, and two others were injured.

Ambulance in Dnipro crashed into a pole: medic died, two injured

In Dnipro, an ambulance crashed into a pole in the morning, one medical worker died on the spot, two more were injured, a criminal case was opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on July 19, around 5 a.m., on Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Avenue in Dnipro.

It was preliminarily established that the ambulance driver, while driving, drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole. As a result, one of the medical workers sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Another medical worker and the driver sustained bodily injuries

- the police reported.

A criminal case has been opened on this fact under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles). The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
