A large-scale accident involving an ambulance occurs in Kyiv: a pregnant car driver is among the victims
Kyiv • UNN
A road accident involving an ambulance occurs in Kyiv, injuring a pregnant driver, an ambulance doctor, and others who were hospitalized.
An accident involving an ambulance has occurred in Kyiv, with a pregnant car driver among the victims, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.
Details
According to law enforcement, the accident occurred on Volodymyr Ivasyuk Avenue.
It has been preliminarily established that three cars collided: "Nissan, Mazda and Renault. Also, at about 15:30, an ambulance responding to the call was involved in a car accident with a Porsche.
As a result of the accident, a pregnant driver of a Nissan whose vehicle overturned, the driver and an ambulance doctor were injured. The victims were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.
Investigators continue to work at the scene. The information will be updated.
