An accident with a truck occurred on the highway in Cherkasy region: traffic is restricted

On the M-30 highway near the village of Babanka in Cherkasy region, an accident involving a truck occurred, which temporarily restricted traffic, the patrol police of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

"On 570 km of the M-30 Stryi - Uman - Dnipro - Izvarino highway, near the village of Babanka, Uman district, traffic is temporarily restricted due to an accident," the ministry said in social networks.

A photo released by the patrol from the scene shows that the truck rolled over on its side.

Patrol officers ensure the movement of cars in reverse mode.

Drivers were encouraged to plan their route in advance.

