Almost UAH 58 billion has already been allocated for pensions in January

Ukraine has completed funding pensions for January 2024. UAH 57.8 billion was allocated for pension payments, including UAH 48.2 billion through authorized banks.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has released new data on the financing of payments for January.

UAH 57.8 billion has been allocated for payments, including UAH 9.6 billion through Ukrposhta JSC and UAH 48.2 billion through authorized banks, the Ministry informs.

It is also noted that on January 25, the financing of pensions for January 2024 was completed.

Data from regional administrations are received separately.

According to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration , almost UAH 1.7 billion was transferred to Luhansk pensioners in January, meaning that January pension payments have been completed.

UAH 1,673.9 million was allocated to the region's residents; social insurance payments amounted to UAH 34.9 million; housing subsidies and benefits were financed by UAH 9.5 million

UAH 3.3 billion was allocated for pension payments to pensioners in Lviv region:

In January, UAH 301.5 million was allocated for the payment of housing subsidies and benefits, and UAH 239.5 million for insurance payments.

UAH 1.9 billion was allocated to pensioners in Rivne region.

Data by region is supplemented.

The minimum wage in Ukraine rises fromto UAH 7100. which leads to an increase in pensions based on new recalculations.

All 27 EU member states have agreed to support a four-year, €50 billion program of assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Fund .

Also , UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will automatically extend all payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs) until March 1. After that, the payments will be extended for another six months for pensioners, disabled people of the 1st and 2nd groups, among others.