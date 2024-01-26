ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Almost UAH 58 billion has already been allocated for pensions in January

Ukraine has completed the financing of pensions for January 2024, allocating UAH 57.8 billion. Most of this amount - UAH 48.2 billion - was paid through authorized banks.

Ukraine has completed funding pensions for January 2024. UAH 57.8 billion was allocated for pension payments, including UAH 48.2 billion through authorized banks.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Details

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has released new data on the financing of payments for January.

UAH 57.8 billion has been allocated for payments, including UAH 9.6 billion through Ukrposhta JSC and UAH 48.2 billion through authorized banks, the Ministry informs.

It is also noted that on January 25, the financing of pensions for January 2024 was completed.

Data from regional administrations are received separately.

  • According to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration , almost UAH 1.7 billion was transferred to Luhansk pensioners in January, meaning that January pension payments have been completed.
  • UAH 1,673.9 million was allocated to the region's residents; social insurance payments amounted to UAH 34.9 million; housing subsidies and benefits were financed by UAH 9.5 million
  • UAH 3.3 billion was allocated for pension payments to pensioners in Lviv region:
  • In January, UAH 301.5 million was allocated for the payment of housing subsidies and benefits, and UAH 239.5 million for insurance payments.

Data by region is supplemented.

Recall

The minimum wage in Ukraine rises fromto UAH 7100. which leads to an increase in pensions based on new recalculations.

All 27 EU member states have agreed to support a four-year, €50 billion program of assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Fund .

Also , UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will automatically extend all payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs) until March 1. After that, the payments will be extended for another six months for pensioners, disabled people of the 1st and 2nd groups, among others.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyEconomy

