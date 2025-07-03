$41.810.01
Foresters in Ternopil region illegally cut down over 6,000 rare trees: damage caused amounted to almost UAH 57 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

In Ternopil region, the chief forester and the director of the state enterprise have been notified of suspicion. Their actions led to the illegal destruction of 6,267 trees, causing environmental damage of almost UAH 57 million.

Foresters in Ternopil region illegally cut down over 6,000 rare trees: damage caused amounted to almost UAH 57 million

Prosecutors reported suspicion to the chief forester and the director of a state enterprise who caused almost UAH 57 million in damages during tree felling in Ternopil region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The chief forester and the director of one of the state forestry enterprises in Ternopil region were notified of suspicions of official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The chief forester groundlessly entered data into logging permits about the possibility of conducting 41 clearings of sparse forest, and the director issued logging permits for these works. As a result of the illegal destruction of 6267 trees of various species, environmental damage amounted to almost UAH 57 million

- the report says.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation's Territorial Department located in Lviv, under the procedural guidance of the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, an organized group of seven people who illegally cut down trees worth almost UAH 2 million will be prosecuted. The organizer of the group has already been taken into custody.

Corruption and scandals are destroying "Forests of Ukraine": millions in losses for the state12.03.25, 16:08 • 209482 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ternopil Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
