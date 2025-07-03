Foresters in Ternopil region illegally cut down over 6,000 rare trees: damage caused amounted to almost UAH 57 million

Prosecutors reported suspicion to the chief forester and the director of a state enterprise who caused almost UAH 57 million in damages during tree felling in Ternopil region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The chief forester and the director of one of the state forestry enterprises in Ternopil region were notified of suspicions of official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The chief forester groundlessly entered data into logging permits about the possibility of conducting 41 clearings of sparse forest, and the director issued logging permits for these works. As a result of the illegal destruction of 6267 trees of various species, environmental damage amounted to almost UAH 57 million - the report says.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation's Territorial Department located in Lviv, under the procedural guidance of the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office.

