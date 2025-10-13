Almost two-thirds of battles on three fronts: General Staff updates map

Almost two-thirds of the battles on the front line yesterday took place in three directions - Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Southern Slobozhansky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 13, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 149 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 215 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5436 shellings, 83 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5256 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped a total of 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 23 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, Kamianka, Zapadne, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Bologivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Myrny, Zelenyi Hai, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out three attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded - the invaders tried to advance in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Oleksiyivka, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four assaults in the area of Stepove and towards Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

