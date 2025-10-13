$41.510.00
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 23794 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 34842 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 48788 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 32673 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 97604 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 107957 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 53936 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 53428 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 42275 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
Almost two-thirds of battles on three fronts: General Staff updates map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Over the past day, 149 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Almost two-thirds of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi directions.

Almost two-thirds of battles on three fronts: General Staff updates map

Almost two-thirds of the battles on the front line yesterday took place in three directions - Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Southern Slobozhansky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 13, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 149 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 215 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5436 shellings, 83 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5256 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped a total of 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 23 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, Kamianka, Zapadne, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Bologivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Myrny, Zelenyi Hai, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out three attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded - the invaders tried to advance in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Oleksiyivka, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four assaults in the area of Stepove and towards Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the Russians13.10.25, 07:14 • 3378 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk