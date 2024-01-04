Almost six million hryvnias seized: police detain a group of racketeers in Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, law enforcement officers eliminated a group of racketeers led by a "criminal authority" who were collecting fake debts from residents of Korosten. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region, UNN reports.

Details

The offenders demanded fake debts from residents of Korosten. In addition, they provided services to "resolve" financial conflicts

The police said that the amount of the "debt" depended on the victim's financial situation. Some victims were extorted for $500, while others could be charged as much as $5,000.

The extortion process was always accompanied by threats of physical violence, damage or destruction of property. In case of refusal to comply with the perpetrators' demands, the victims' property was taken away, and if this method of persuasion did not work, they resorted to physical violence.

On January 2, operatives, investigators, and prosecutors of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office, with the forceful support of a special police company, detained three members of the group while they were receiving money from the victim: 900 dollars and 16,500 hryvnias - the agency summarized.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators served the organizer and 8 participants with a notice of suspicion. Depending on the role and participation in the criminal activity, the actions of the suspects are qualified:

- Art. 186(2) and (4) (robbery),

- Art. 189(3) and (4) (extortion),

- Part 3 of Article 190 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, as a result of 28 searches, the police seized almost UAH 6 million in national and foreign currency, weapons, including a shotgun taken from one of the victims, and other items confirming the illegal activity.

The offense can result in up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

In the course of investigative and operative measures, law enforcement officers collected evidence of the involvement of the defendants in eight episodes of criminal activity.

In particular, they took away equipment worth more than UAH 300,000 from one of the victims, took away a hunting shotgun, a chainsaw and a cell phone from several other citizens who did not agree to pay their "debt," and demanded more than UAH 180,000 from another.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is being decided. The involvement of the suspects in other crimes in the region is being checked.

