Almost no precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on Sunday

On Sunday, September 14, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, only in the far west of the country will there be a short rain during the day, in places a thunderstorm, and in the morning in the Carpathians in places fog.

The wind is mostly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in the western regions in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is 20-25° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The temperature is 21-23°.

"Hug Your Dog" Day and Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism: What else is celebrated on September 14