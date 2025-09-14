$41.310.10
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Almost no precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

On September 14, variable cloudiness is forecast for most of Ukraine, with short-term rains and occasional thunderstorms in the far west during the day. The daytime temperature will be 20-25°.

Almost no precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on Sunday

On Sunday, September 14, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, only in the far west of the country will there be a short rain during the day, in places a thunderstorm, and in the morning in the Carpathians in places fog.

The wind is mostly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in the western regions in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is 20-25°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The temperature is 21-23°.

"Hug Your Dog" Day and Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism: What else is celebrated on September 1414.09.25, 06:30 • 534 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv