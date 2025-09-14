Almost no precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
On September 14, variable cloudiness is forecast for most of Ukraine, with short-term rains and occasional thunderstorms in the far west during the day. The daytime temperature will be 20-25°.
On Sunday, September 14, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, only in the far west of the country will there be a short rain during the day, in places a thunderstorm, and in the morning in the Carpathians in places fog.
The wind is mostly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in the western regions in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is 20-25°
In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The temperature is 21-23°.
