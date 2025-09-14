Today, September 14, marks "Hug Your Dog" Day and the Day of Workers of the Oil, Gas, and Oil Refining Industry of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Hug Your Dog" Day

National Hug Your Puppy Day is a heartwarming holiday that invites dog lovers to express their affection for their furry companions.

It is a day dedicated to recognizing the joy, companionship, and responsibility that puppies bring into life.

Whether it's gentle hugs or playful touches, this event highlights the special bond between people and their puppies.

National Hug Your Puppy Day originated in the early 2000s in the USA. Its exact origin is still debated. Some say dog lovers created it to spread kindness and warmth to pets.

Others believe that animal shelters helped launch it to encourage more people to adopt animals from shelters and raise awareness about puppy care.

Day of Workers of the Oil, Gas, and Oil Refining Industry of Ukraine

In Ukraine, the Day of Workers of the Oil, Gas, and Oil Refining Industry is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of September.

The oil industry is an important part of the country's fuel and energy complex, one of the leading sectors in the Ukrainian economy. The uninterrupted operation of the energy sector, social and industrial spheres of the country depends on the professionalism of the workers in this field.

The professional holiday was established in 1993.

Tankmen's Day (Tank Troops Day)

The event was established according to the decree of the President of Ukraine dated September 9, 2023.

From the first minutes of Russia's invasion, the tank troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in an unequal battle with superior enemy forces and proved their high skill.

According to experts, at the time of the Russian invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had about 850 combat tanks, with another 300 in reserve.

In March, Business Insider reported that, according to Oryx estimates, Russia had lost about 3,800 tanks since 2022, compared to approximately 1,100 Ukrainian tanks.

Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism

Since 1962, the second Sunday of September has been considered the International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism. This year, this day falls on September 14. The day was chosen in September because this month includes two dates related to World War II - the day of its beginning and its complete end.

This is a Day of Remembrance for tens of millions of people who died as a result of a gigantic, inhumane experiment.

Ukraine today continues its struggle against the ideologue of modern "Rashism."

Exaltation of the Holy Cross (fast)

On the evening of September 13, the solemn celebration of one of the twelve great feasts - the Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord - began in Orthodox churches. According to ancient tradition, during the vigil, to the singing of the great doxology, the clergy carry the holy Wood to the center of the church and perform the rite of Exaltation.

The next day, September 14, a solemn Divine Liturgy is celebrated. After the service, the priests, together with the faithful, bow three times to the Cross to the ground, saying: "We worship Your Cross, O Master, and we glorify Your holy Resurrection." This is the only case in the year when prostrations are allowed on a Lord's twelve great feast, as they express special sorrow and humility before the greatness of Christ's sufferings.

