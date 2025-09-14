"Hug Your Dog" Day and Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism: What else is celebrated on September 14

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 22401 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 48185 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 54919 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 48717 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 60667 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 36735 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 61163 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 60526 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38030 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37077 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayedSeptember 13, 05:46 PM • 23778 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threatSeptember 13, 06:05 PM • 11480 views
Teenager stabs man to death over religious conflict in KharkivSeptember 13, 06:12 PM • 11359 views
In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church10:20 PM • 3942 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg12:23 AM • 11865 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 54916 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 37572 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 38386 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 61161 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 36388 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 14369 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 60526 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 48419 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 96369 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 56644 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

"Hug Your Dog" Day and Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism: What else is celebrated on September 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Today, September 14, marks "Hug Your Dog" Day, Day of Workers of the Oil, Gas, and Oil Refining Industry of Ukraine, Tankmen's Day, and Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism. Orthodox believers also celebrate the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

"Hug Your Dog" Day and Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism: What else is celebrated on September 14

Today, September 14, marks "Hug Your Dog" Day and the Day of Workers of the Oil, Gas, and Oil Refining Industry of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Hug Your Dog" Day

National Hug Your Puppy Day is a heartwarming holiday that invites dog lovers to express their affection for their furry companions.

It is a day dedicated to recognizing the joy, companionship, and responsibility that puppies bring into life.

Whether it's gentle hugs or playful touches, this event highlights the special bond between people and their puppies.

National Hug Your Puppy Day originated in the early 2000s in the USA. Its exact origin is still debated. Some say dog lovers created it to spread kindness and warmth to pets.

Others believe that animal shelters helped launch it to encourage more people to adopt animals from shelters and raise awareness about puppy care.

Day of Workers of the Oil, Gas, and Oil Refining Industry of Ukraine

In Ukraine, the Day of Workers of the Oil, Gas, and Oil Refining Industry is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of September.

The oil industry is an important part of the country's fuel and energy complex, one of the leading sectors in the Ukrainian economy. The uninterrupted operation of the energy sector, social and industrial spheres of the country depends on the professionalism of the workers in this field.

The professional holiday was established in 1993.

Infrastructure readiness for the heating season is over 80% - Svyrydenko11.09.25, 18:29 • 3302 views

Tankmen's Day (Tank Troops Day)

 The event was established according to the decree of the President of Ukraine dated September 9, 2023.

From the first minutes of Russia's invasion, the tank troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine engaged in an unequal battle with superior enemy forces and proved their high skill.

According to experts, at the time of the Russian invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had about 850 combat tanks, with another 300 in reserve.

In March, Business Insider reported that, according to Oryx estimates, Russia had lost about 3,800 tanks since 2022, compared to approximately 1,100 Ukrainian tanks.

Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism

Since 1962, the second Sunday of September has been considered the International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism. This year, this day falls on September 14. The day was chosen in September because this month includes two dates related to World War II - the day of its beginning and its complete end.

This is a Day of Remembrance for tens of millions of people who died as a result of a gigantic, inhumane experiment.

 Ukraine today continues its struggle against the ideologue of modern "Rashism."

Exaltation of the Holy Cross (fast)

On the evening of September 13, the solemn celebration of one of the twelve great feasts - the Exaltation of the Precious and Life-Giving Cross of the Lord - began in Orthodox churches. According to ancient tradition, during the vigil, to the singing of the great doxology, the clergy carry the holy Wood to the center of the church and perform the rite of Exaltation.

The next day, September 14, a solemn Divine Liturgy is celebrated. After the service, the priests, together with the faithful, bow three times to the Cross to the ground, saying: "We worship Your Cross, O Master, and we glorify Your holy Resurrection." This is the only case in the year when prostrations are allowed on a Lord's twelve great feast, as they express special sorrow and humility before the greatness of Christ's sufferings.

Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC recognized as affiliated with the banned Russian Church28.08.25, 15:59 • 2580 views

Anna Murashko

Society
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
United States
Ukraine