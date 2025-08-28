Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC recognized as affiliated with the banned Russian Church

On August 27, 2025, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience adopted a decision recognizing the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as affiliated with a foreign religious organization prohibited in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience, writes UNN.

Details

The ban was adopted in accordance with the Law "On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Sphere of Activity of Religious Organizations."

Prior to this, the agency conducted a study that established signs of dependence of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC on the Russian Orthodox Church. Such subordination contradicts the provisions of Ukrainian legislation, in particular the Law "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations."

DESS issued an order demanding the elimination of violations.

In his letter, the Primate of the UOC Metropolitan Onufriy stated his refusal to comply with the specified order — stated the state service.

As a result, due to the lack of grounds for reviewing or revoking the order, a final decision was made regarding the affiliation of the Kyiv Metropolis with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Thus, the activities of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC are recognized as directly related to a foreign structure whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the leadership of the UOC-MP conceals from the faithful the order of the State Service for Ethno-politics, which demands to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church and condemn Russia's aggression. Failure to comply with the requirements by August 24 may lead to the liquidation of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP through court.