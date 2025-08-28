$41.320.08
Exclusive
11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC recognized as affiliated with the banned Russian Church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience on August 27, 2025, recognized the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church. This decision was made due to Metropolitan Onufriy's refusal to comply with the order to eliminate dependence on the foreign religious organization banned in Ukraine.

Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC recognized as affiliated with the banned Russian Church

On August 27, 2025, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience adopted a decision recognizing the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as affiliated with a foreign religious organization prohibited in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience, writes UNN.

Details

The ban was adopted in accordance with the Law "On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Sphere of Activity of Religious Organizations."

In Zaporizhzhia, the SBU liquidated a Russian intelligence agent network operating under the guise of a Moscow Patriarchate priest13.08.25, 12:59 • 4782 views

Prior to this, the agency conducted a study that established signs of dependence of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC on the Russian Orthodox Church. Such subordination contradicts the provisions of Ukrainian legislation, in particular the Law "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations."

DESS issued an order demanding the elimination of violations.

In his letter, the Primate of the UOC Metropolitan Onufriy stated his refusal to comply with the specified order

— stated the state service.

As a result, due to the lack of grounds for reviewing or revoking the order, a final decision was made regarding the affiliation of the Kyiv Metropolis with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Thus, the activities of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC are recognized as directly related to a foreign structure whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the leadership of the UOC-MP conceals from the faithful the order of the State Service for Ethno-politics, which demands to break ties with the Russian Orthodox Church and condemn Russia's aggression. Failure to comply with the requirements by August 24 may lead to the liquidation of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP through court.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine