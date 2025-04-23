Almost half of the battles are in two directions: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Almost half of the 144 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, 22 battles took place in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on March 23, showing a map of hostilities for March 22, UNN writes.

Ukrainian defenders are steadily holding back the pressure of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 144 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 125 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 242 KABs. In addition, it carried out 6,019 shellings, including 150 from rocket salvo systems, and involved about 2,800 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces, an air defense system and an enemy command post," the report said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the Volchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Zagryzovo and Nova Kruglyakovka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Nadezhda, Novomykhailivka and in the directions of Olhivka, Glushchenkovo and Novosergiyivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy made three attempts to move forward in the areas of Grigoryvka and Verkhnekamyansky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Stupochki, Belaya Gora and towards Maisky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Dachny, Druzhba, Toretsk and in the direction of Shcherbinovka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Berezovka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druge, Malinovka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriyivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Novomykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas near Constantinople, Privolny, Novoselka and towards Oleksiivka and Otradny over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces advanced five times to the positions of our defenders near Mali Shcherbaki, Stepovoy and Pyatikhatki.

In the Hulyaypilsky and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropping 36 KABs, carried out 344 shellings, seven of which were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault actions of the invaders," the report said.

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment