Almost half of the battles are in two directions: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 26472 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 60272 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93433 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 93507 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 113025 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 170931 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 124166 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227098 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119805 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85687 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
0m/s
37%
751 mm
Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 16113 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 21232 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 13572 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 12009 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 22873 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 1970 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 5042 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 54868 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93426 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 75893 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 19278 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 19434 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 49934 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 41220 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 86620 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Almost half of the battles are in two directions: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

Over the past day, 144 combat clashes took place at the front, almost half of which occurred in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. Ukrainian defenders inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Almost half of the battles are in two directions: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Almost half of the 144 battles on the front line last day took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky, 22 battles took place in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on March 23, showing a map of hostilities for March 22, UNN writes.

Ukrainian defenders are steadily holding back the pressure of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 144 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 125 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 242 KABs. In addition, it carried out 6,019 shellings, including 150 from rocket salvo systems, and involved about 2,800 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces, an air defense system and an enemy command post," the report said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the Volchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Zagryzovo and Nova Kruglyakovka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times. He tried to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Nadezhda, Novomykhailivka and in the directions of Olhivka, Glushchenkovo and Novosergiyivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy made three attempts to move forward in the areas of Grigoryvka and Verkhnekamyansky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of Stupochki, Belaya Gora and towards Maisky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Dachny, Druzhba, Toretsk and in the direction of Shcherbinovka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Berezovka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druge, Malinovka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriyivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Novomykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas near Constantinople, Privolny, Novoselka and towards Oleksiivka and Otradny over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces advanced five times to the positions of our defenders near Mali Shcherbaki, Stepovoy and Pyatikhatki.

In the Hulyaypilsky and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropping 36 KABs, carried out 344 shellings, seven of which were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault actions of the invaders," the report said.

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment23.04.25, 07:31 • 22698 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Brent
$68.14
Bitcoin
$93,484.40
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,329.56
Ethereum
$1,797.73