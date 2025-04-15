Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 99 battles took place at the front, almost half of them in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on April 15, showing a map of hostilities for April 14, writes UNN.

In total, 99 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the invaders launched one missile and 119 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 191 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 3,275 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 6,590 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two air defense systems, four command posts, eight artillery systems, three radar/EW systems and two other important enemy objects," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

One attack by the occupiers took place in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Katerynivka, Grekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilogorivka and Grigorivka.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnyokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and in the direction of Maiske.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Ozaryanivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 28 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Bogdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions seven times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance.

In the Volyn and Polis directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, 17 combat clashes took place over the past day. The enemy launched 56 air strikes, dropped 89 guided bombs, carried out 436 artillery shellings, including 26 from rocket launcher systems," the statement said.

