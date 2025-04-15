$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13449 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11813 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17430 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26973 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58357 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55741 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33031 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59374 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106274 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164529 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4120 views

Over the past day, 99 combat clashes took place at the front, almost half of them in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 119 air strikes and used 3,275 kamikaze drones.

Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 99 battles took place at the front, almost half of them in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on April 15, showing a map of hostilities for April 14, writes UNN.

In total, 99 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the invaders launched one missile and 119 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 191 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 3,275 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 6,590 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two air defense systems, four command posts, eight artillery systems, three radar/EW systems and two other important enemy objects," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

One attack by the occupiers took place in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Nove, Katerynivka, Grekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Bilogorivka and Grigorivka.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnyokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and in the direction of Maiske.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Ozaryanivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 28 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Bogdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions seven times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol and Rozlyv.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Lobkove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance.

In the Volyn and Polis directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, 17 combat clashes took place over the past day. The enemy launched 56 air strikes, dropped 89 guided bombs, carried out 436 artillery shellings, including 26 from rocket launcher systems," the statement said.

Battles in the border area: CCD NSDC about the situation in Kharkiv region and Sumy region, Kursk region and Belgorod region12.04.25, 11:46 • 13453 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
