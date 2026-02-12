Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left Germany

Since 2022, approximately 471,000 Ukrainian citizens have left Germany. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, citing the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of February 7, 2026, the Central Register of Foreigners recorded 1.157 million people who entered Germany since February 24, 2022, due to Russia's war against Ukraine and were granted temporary protection. These include 484,000 men and 672,000 women, with 305,000 individuals being minors.

Of the aforementioned number of registered persons with temporary protection, 85,266 were men aged 18 to 26. - the ministry reported.

At the same time, the German Federal Ministry of the Interior noted that it does not have data on the number of people with Ukrainian citizenship who entered the country in January 2026, as this group of people can enter Germany without a visa and stay here for up to 90 days.

The German Federal Ministry of the Interior reported that in the near future they do not expect "a significant decrease in the number of refugees arriving in the EU and Germany" given "ongoing military actions and constant Russian attacks.

