Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left Germany

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 7496 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 12934 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 13943 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 18065 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 19111 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20764 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22585 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28291 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74141 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49431 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
95%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO notes long-term threat from Russia and China - RutteFebruary 12, 11:05 AM • 5648 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 30528 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 14233 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 10361 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first document02:42 PM • 8238 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 30884 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 75111 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 66907 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 69724 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 77326 views
Actual people
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Shevchenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Great Britain
United States
Milan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 10595 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 14468 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 42706 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 37378 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 38978 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Shahed-136
Heating

Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

Approximately 471,000 Ukrainian citizens have left Germany since 2022. As of February 2026, 1.157 million Ukrainians with temporary protection were residing in Germany.

Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left Germany

Since 2022, approximately 471,000 Ukrainian citizens have left Germany. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, citing the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of February 7, 2026, the Central Register of Foreigners recorded 1.157 million people who entered Germany since February 24, 2022, due to Russia's war against Ukraine and were granted temporary protection. These include 484,000 men and 672,000 women, with 305,000 individuals being minors.

Of the aforementioned number of registered persons with temporary protection, 85,266 were men aged 18 to 26.

- the ministry reported.

At the same time, the German Federal Ministry of the Interior noted that it does not have data on the number of people with Ukrainian citizenship who entered the country in January 2026, as this group of people can enter Germany without a visa and stay here for up to 90 days.

The German Federal Ministry of the Interior reported that in the near future they do not expect "a significant decrease in the number of refugees arriving in the EU and Germany" given "ongoing military actions and constant Russian attacks. 

Recall

In 2025, the number of initial asylum applications in Germany decreased by 51% compared to 2024, reaching 113,236 applications. This is explained by increased border controls, the suspension of family reunification, changes in the regime in Syria, and a 20% increase in deportations.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Deutsche Welle
European Union
Germany
Ukraine