Over the past day, August 29, the Russian army lost 850 of its servicemen, 6 tanks, and 47 artillery systems in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.08.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1081330 (+850) killed

tanks ‒ 11149 (+6)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23210 (+19)

artillery systems ‒ 32172 (+47)

MLRS ‒ 1476 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1213 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 340 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 54691 (+316)

cruise missiles ‒ 3626 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 60222 (+106)

special equipment ‒ 3952 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

During August 29, 120 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 33 assault actions took place.

Russia is transitioning to new military tactics, focusing on the use of assault groups and light equipment instead of armored vehicles. This is due to the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones, which destroy heavy equipment.

United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATO