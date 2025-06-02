$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32009 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 86128 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 111636 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174279 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196600 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 115444 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250624 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182298 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123672 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Almost all childhood in occupation: two more people from temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, it was possible to return Karina and Kirill, who ended up in occupation as children. They are currently planning to build their future in Ukraine.

Almost all childhood in occupation: two more people from temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine

Ukraine has managed to return two more people from the temporarily occupied territories who were occupied as children. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, UNN writes.

Details

Within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to return an 18-year-old girl and a 21-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied territories - Yermak noted.

What is known about the citizens who were returned

Karina spent almost her entire childhood in occupation. Despite the pro-Russian environment, she dreamed of a future in Ukraine. She counted the days until she came of age in order to leave. Now the girl plans to find a job and enter university.

Kyrylo was 18 when the occupation began. He was left alone, without communication and in constant fear for his own life. Thanks to the help of our partners -- the Ukrainian Child Rights Network -- the boy safely returned to Ukraine, where his relatives were waiting for him - Yermak noted.

Let us remind you

On May 22, Ukraine managed to return nine children from the temporarily occupied territory. Among them is a girl who barely managed to be rescued due to the lack of quality medicine in the territories occupied by the Russian invaders.

Addition

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that a 15-year-old teenager was returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine back to his father.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine managed to return a 19-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory. This happened within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWar
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
