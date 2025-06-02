Almost all childhood in occupation: two more people from temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine

Ukraine has managed to return two more people from the temporarily occupied territories who were occupied as children. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, UNN writes.

Details

Within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to return an 18-year-old girl and a 21-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied territories - Yermak noted.

What is known about the citizens who were returned

Karina spent almost her entire childhood in occupation. Despite the pro-Russian environment, she dreamed of a future in Ukraine. She counted the days until she came of age in order to leave. Now the girl plans to find a job and enter university.

Kyrylo was 18 when the occupation began. He was left alone, without communication and in constant fear for his own life. Thanks to the help of our partners -- the Ukrainian Child Rights Network -- the boy safely returned to Ukraine, where his relatives were waiting for him - Yermak noted.

Let us remind you

On May 22, Ukraine managed to return nine children from the temporarily occupied territory. Among them is a girl who barely managed to be rescued due to the lack of quality medicine in the territories occupied by the Russian invaders.

Addition

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that a 15-year-old teenager was returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine back to his father.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine managed to return a 19-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory. This happened within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.