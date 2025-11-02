Almost a thousand soldiers and 348 UAVs: the General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

On November 1, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 348 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.11.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1143670 (+940) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11316 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23525 (+4) artillery systems ‒ 34162 (+25)

MLRS ‒ 1534 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1235 (0)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 77052 (+348)

cruise missiles ‒ 3917 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 66290 (+121)

special equipment ‒ 3987 (0)

The data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the concentration of enemy UAVs is growing, while the kill zone has reached 20 km.

"Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine reacted to Russia's statements regarding negotiations in the "Istanbul format"