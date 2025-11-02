Almost a thousand soldiers and 348 UAVs: the General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 28928 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 57516 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 63437 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 86591 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 78602 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 42064 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 55156 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 44763 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37815 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 37152 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to twoPhotoNovember 1, 08:33 PM • 6554 views
Ukraine prepares for power outages on November 2: schedules for household consumers and industryNovember 1, 09:24 PM • 10052 views
Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: detailsNovember 1, 09:52 PM • 4738 views
Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian musicVideoNovember 1, 10:23 PM • 13466 views
The author of the idea to invite foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk arrived in occupied Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation01:25 AM • 19059 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 86615 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 78624 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 84609 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 71336 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 62821 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Canada
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 25210 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 63457 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 84610 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 51478 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 59867 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Social network
Gold

Almost a thousand soldiers and 348 UAVs: the General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

On November 1, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 348 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.11.25 are estimated at 1,143,670 personnel.

Almost a thousand soldiers and 348 UAVs: the General Staff announced enemy losses for the day

On November 1, Russian troops lost 940 soldiers and 348 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.11.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1143670 (+940) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11316 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23525 (+4) artillery systems ‒  34162 (+25)
        • MLRS ‒  1534 (0)
          • air defense systems ‒  1235 (0)
            • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
              • helicopters ‒  346 (0)
                • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  77052 (+348)
                  • cruise missiles ‒  3917 (0)
                    • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                      • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                        • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  66290 (+121)
                          • special equipment ‒  3987 (0)

                            The data is being updated.

                            Recall

                            Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi  stated  that the concentration of enemy UAVs is growing, while the kill zone has reached 20 km.

                            "Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine reacted to Russia's statements regarding negotiations in the "Istanbul format"31.10.25, 17:34 • 5152 views

                            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                            War in Ukraine
                            Technology
                            War in Ukraine
                            General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                            Ukraine