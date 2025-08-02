Almost 600 strikes per day: Russians shelled 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
August 1, 05:22 PM • 25838 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 97371 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 89199 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 57009 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 68407 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 128359 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 67873 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155301 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152080 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 132610 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0.9m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 14496 views
Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31August 1, 09:15 PM • 17805 views
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires02:22 AM • 10098 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal03:00 AM • 17924 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideo03:20 AM • 5228 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 97371 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 62179 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 89199 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 80815 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 128359 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kharkiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 14591 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 56222 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 76865 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 154413 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 189805 views
Actual
Truth Social
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Fox News
Facebook
The Guardian

Almost 600 strikes per day: Russians shelled 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1524 views

Russian troops carried out 579 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 60 reports of damage to apartments and houses were recorded.

Almost 600 strikes per day: Russians shelled 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Russian army carried out almost 600 shellings on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region in one day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

During the day, the occupiers launched 579 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

- the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Malynivka and Bilohirya, and 401 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Also, 17 MLRS shellings covered Kamyanske, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne, and 155 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

In addition, 60 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses, and outbuildings were received.

Recall

The number of evacuated passengers from Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions significantly increased in July. This is due to the approaching front line, the main evacuation directions are western Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine