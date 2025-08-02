Almost 600 strikes per day: Russians shelled 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out 579 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 60 reports of damage to apartments and houses were recorded.
The Russian army carried out almost 600 shellings on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region in one day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.
During the day, the occupiers launched 579 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Fedorov, Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Malynivka and Bilohirya, and 401 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
Also, 17 MLRS shellings covered Kamyanske, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne, and 155 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
In addition, 60 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses, and outbuildings were received.
