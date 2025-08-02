Almost 600 strikes per day: Russians shelled 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The Russian army carried out almost 600 shellings on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region in one day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

During the day, the occupiers launched 579 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. - the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Malynivka and Bilohirya, and 401 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novopavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Also, 17 MLRS shellings covered Kamyanske, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne, and 155 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

In addition, 60 reports of destruction of apartments, private houses, and outbuildings were received.

Recall

The number of evacuated passengers from Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions significantly increased in July. This is due to the approaching front line, the main evacuation directions are western Ukraine.