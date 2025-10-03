Almost 4,000 schoolchildren from frontline regions returned to offline schooling

Almost 4,000 children from frontline regions have returned to offline schooling since the beginning of the academic year, the Ministry of Education and Science reported, writes UNN.

Details

The ministry indicated that thousands of children from frontline regions cannot attend school due to constant shelling. But work is underway to "create safe conditions for in-person education."

In September, almost 4,000 schoolchildren from frontline regions have already returned to offline learning - reported the Ministry of Education and Science.

As stated, new "underground schools" have been opened in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions - modern educational spaces built deep underground, where children can safely study, even in communities near the front line.

