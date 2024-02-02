Almost 40 parts of the "Supercam S350" drone are included in the Unified Database of Foreign Components of Russian Weapons

Almost 40 components of the Supercam S350 reconnaissance drone have been added to the unified database of foreign components of Russian weapons. This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption on its Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Foreign components that enable Russia to produce these reconnaissance drones include an engine, a video transmission system, optics, and a battery.

According to the NACP, these are only some of the foreign-made parts found in Russia's leading reconnaissance UAV.

"The NACP has replenished the Unified Database of Foreign Weapons Components with almost 40 new components from the Russian Supercam S350 UAV. The Ukrainian military has repeatedly intercepted this UAV, for example, in October last year. It is considered in Russia to be a pride and innovation among unmanned aerial systems and is designed to perform aerial photography and video monitoring, thanks to a built-in camera and thermal imager," the NACP said in a statement.

It is also emphasized that at the 2nd World Defense Show (WDS), which will be held on February 4-8, 2024 in the capital of Saudi Arabia - Riyadh, Kalashnikov will present an upgraded version of this UAV.

This shows that Russia does not even hide the equipment of this drone from the international audience.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously toldhow the Russians are trying to hide the presence of foreign components in the Supercam S350 and other drones used by the enemy in Ukraine.

According to him, in order to hide the markings on certain components of drones and make it difficult for specialists to identify the country of origin, the Russians use mechanical or laser blurring.

In particular, samples of UAVs of the "Shahed 136" type have mechanical erasures on the chips of navigation and control systems. More subtle work - laser marking erasures are detected by experts in Russian reconnaissance drones "Supercam S350".

"Mechanical and laser obliteration of markings on microelectronics are two different methods of hiding information about the manufacturer of the elements and other characteristics of microelements. The choice of method may depend on a number of factors. When using mechanical erasure, part or all of the marking is physically removed from the surface of the elements. Laser abrasion is more complicated, but it also removes the markings.

Such actions of the enemy are aimed at complicating the identification work to disclose important information data, determine specific technical characteristics and establish the origin of the equipment, as well as study the functionality of the systems. Targeted work to conceal a certain group of elements indicates that they are critical to the enemy, have strategic importance and cannot be replaced by other resources," Ruvin said.

