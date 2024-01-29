Russians equip their reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers to track objects - Ruvin

The Russians have begun equipping their Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers designed to track the location of objects. Based on the results of the research, Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, wrote about this in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ruvin, this indicates that the enemy is trying to expand the functions of its reconnaissance drones.

"In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent samples of UAVs that have been submitted for examination have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information gathering, but also for systematic tracking of the points where "enemy birds" are shot down or land.

The trackers are equipped with main and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems fail, before the loss of communication, the coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.

He emphasized that the trackers were imported to Russia as dual-use goods, and the country of origin has already been identified.

"Like most components of the electronic component base in Russian weapons, trackers are dual-use goods and can be used for civilian and military purposes. Their components, chips and microcircuits, are not produced in Russia. Information about the manufacturers and countries of origin has now been established and transferred to the pre-trial investigation authorities," wrote the Director of KFI.

He added that the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise will continue to conduct a full range of research to establish the full technical characteristics of all components of the aggressor country's weapons.

Optional

Earlier , Alexander Ruvin reportedthat in order to hide the markings on certain components of Shahed 136 and Supercam S350 drones and make it difficult for specialists to identify the country of origin, Russians use mechanical or laser erasure.

"Mechanical and laser obliteration of markings on microelectronics are two different methods of hiding information about the manufacturer of the elements and other characteristics of the microelement. The choice of method may depend on a number of factors. When using mechanical erasure, part or all of the marking is physically removed from the surface of the elements. Laser abrasion is more complicated, but it also removes the markings.

Such actions of the enemy are aimed at complicating the identification work to disclose important information data, determine specific technical characteristics and establish the origin of the equipment, as well as study the functionality of the systems. Targeted work to conceal a certain group of elements indicates that they are critical to the enemy, have strategic importance and cannot be replaced by other resources," Ruvin said.

