Almost 40 battles in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is also pressing on a number of towns, including Novokhatske and Zaporizhzhia - General Staff

The aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions dozens of times in a number of front-line areas. At the same time, there were no combat clashes in the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions since the beginning of the day.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of the afternoon of August 3, 2025, regarding the Russian invasion.

As of 4:00 p.m., it was known that 116 combat clashes had occurred at the front since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines, and destroy their plans.

Today, the following settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling: Yastrubshchyna, Velyka Pysarivka, Sorokyne, Starykove, Brusky, Bila Bereza, Khliborob, Pokrovka, Babyne, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Prohres, Stara Huta of Sumy region; Tymofiivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks, and three more combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 143 artillery shellings, including five from a multiple rocket launcher.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupyansk direction

The defense forces repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops 13 times near Karpivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, in the direction of Serednie, Cherneshchyna, Shandyholove. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack, and three more attempts by the enemy to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Siversk are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction

Four enemy attacks were repelled near Markove and towards Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction

The enemy attacked the positions of our troops nine times in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction

38 combat clashes took place in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, in the direction of NovoUkrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

The occupiers tried to break through 14 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrny, Maliivka, Temerivka, Novopil and towards Levadne in the Novopavlivka direction.

One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions

Since the beginning of the day, there have been no combat clashes in these directions. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Kherson, Novoandriivka, and Lviv. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in its rear.