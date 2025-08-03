Almost 40 battles in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is also pressing on a number of towns, including Novokhatske and Zaporizhzhia - General Staff

$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 78605 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 142029 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 79828 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 141846 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 320255 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 276522 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 129591 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 112094 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 207622 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76999 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
In Zaporizhzhia region, one person died as a result of a Russian strike, three were wounded
August 3, 06:55 AM
"ATESH" partisans disrupted fuel supplies for Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia
August 3, 07:21 AM
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"
August 3, 07:32 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
August 3, 07:54 AM
British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrel
August 3, 09:08 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
August 3, 07:54 AM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 78578 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 320216 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 167590 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 276501 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 04:52 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM
Almost 40 battles in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is also pressing on a number of towns, including Novokhatske and Zaporizhzhia - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Over the past day, 116 combat engagements took place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, 38 attacks were recorded, the occupiers are also pressing on Zaporizhzhia and Temirivka.

Almost 40 battles in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is also pressing on a number of towns, including Novokhatske and Zaporizhzhia - General Staff

The aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions dozens of times in a number of front-line areas. At the same time, there were no combat clashes in the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions since the beginning of the day.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operational information as of the afternoon of August 3, 2025, regarding the Russian invasion.

As of 4:00 p.m., it was known that 116 combat clashes had occurred at the front since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines, and destroy their plans.

Today, the following settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling: Yastrubshchyna, Velyka Pysarivka, Sorokyne, Starykove, Brusky, Bila Bereza, Khliborob, Pokrovka, Babyne, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Prohres, Stara Huta of Sumy region; Tymofiivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions

Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks, and three more combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 143 artillery shellings, including five from a multiple rocket launcher.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupyansk direction

The defense forces repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops 13 times near Karpivka, Torske, Hryhorivka, in the direction of Serednie, Cherneshchyna, Shandyholove. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack, and three more attempts by the enemy to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Siversk are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction

Four enemy attacks were repelled near Markove and towards Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction

The enemy attacked the positions of our troops nine times in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction

38 combat clashes took place in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, in the direction of NovoUkrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

The occupiers tried to break through 14 times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrny, Maliivka, Temerivka, Novopil and towards Levadne in the Novopavlivka direction.

One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions

Since the beginning of the day, there have been no combat clashes in these directions. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Kherson, Novoandriivka, and Lviv. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in its rear.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson