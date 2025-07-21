Almost 33 thousand new cars were sold in Ukraine in the first half of 2025 21 July 2025

From January to June 2025, almost 33,000 new passenger cars were sold in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

The most popular car in the first half of the year was the compact crossover Renault Duster. And the top 10 new passenger car models included:

Renault Duster - 2480 units;

Toyota RAV-4 - 1668 units;

Hyundai Tucson - 995 units;

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado - 993 units;

BYD Song Plus - 982 units;

Volkswagen ID.Unyx - 830 units;

Skoda Kodiaq - 827 units;

Skoda Octavia - 778 units;

Mazda CX5 - 731 units;

Volkswagen Touareg - 707 units.

Recall

In the first half of 2025, imports of passenger cars to Ukraine increased by 12.5%, reaching 2.55 billion US dollars. Almost a third of them are electric vehicles.