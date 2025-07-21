$41.750.12
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15476 views
03:31 AM • 62048 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
July 20, 09:39 AM • 66686 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144234 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143288 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99401 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63818 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159123 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302721 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113807 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Almost 33 thousand new cars were sold in Ukraine in the first half of 2025 21 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

The most popular model was the Renault Duster, and car imports increased by 12.5%.

Almost 33 thousand new cars were sold in Ukraine in the first half of 2025

From January to June 2025, almost 33,000 new passenger cars were sold in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

The most popular car in the first half of the year was the compact crossover Renault Duster. And the top 10 new passenger car models included:

  • Renault Duster - 2480 units;
    • Toyota RAV-4 - 1668 units;
      • Hyundai Tucson - 995 units;
        • Toyota Land Cruiser Prado - 993 units;
          • BYD Song Plus - 982 units;
            • Volkswagen ID.Unyx - 830 units;
              • Skoda Kodiaq - 827 units;
                • Skoda Octavia - 778 units;
                  • Mazda CX5 - 731 units;
                    • Volkswagen Touareg - 707 units.

                      Recall

                      In the first half of 2025, imports of passenger cars to Ukraine increased by 12.5%, reaching 2.55 billion US dollars. Almost a third of them are electric vehicles.

                      Yevhen Ustimenko

                      Yevhen Ustimenko

                      Auto
                      Ukraine
                      Tesla
