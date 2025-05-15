Allies must put pressure on Putin because of the uncertainty of negotiations in Istanbul - British Defense Minister

British Defense Minister John Healey said that Ukraine's allies "must act" and "put pressure on Putin" amid uncertainty about peace talks in Turkey. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Speaking after a meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Thursday, Healey called for further sanctions against Russia.

We need to put pressure on Putin to force him to sit down at the negotiating table. Now is the time for him… to negotiate and put an end to these hostilities - Healey said.

The minister added that the Russian leader "has the power to stop the war, he can go to Istanbul and negotiate, he can order a ceasefire."

In turn, the head of the German defense ministry, Boris Pistorius, also stressed that Putin has the opportunity to end the war.

He could go to Istanbul and negotiate, he could order a ceasefire. None of this is happening - said Pistorius.

Addition

Germany and Britain will jointly create a new "deep precision strike" weapon with a range of over 2,000 kilometers.

US President Donald Trump's change of tactics regarding peace talks took place after months of non-public communication between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.