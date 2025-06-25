Allies are "absolutely committed" to NATO - British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that NATO allies are "absolutely committed" to the importance of the alliance and that it is as relevant as ever. This was reported by UNN referring to Sky News.

Asked about Donald Trump's apparent hesitation about the importance of Article 5 of the NATO Agreement, which states that an attack on one country is an attack on all, the Prime Minister said: "NATO is as relevant and as important today as it's ever been."

We live in a very volatile world, and today is about the unity of NATO, showing that strength. We're bigger than we were before, we're stronger than we were before - Starmer said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte argued that NATO allies gathered at a time of growing global threats - from the war in Ukraine and the Middle East to terrorism and the challenges of new technologies. The unwavering commitment to Article 5 on collective defense "sends a powerful signal to adversaries" and the Alliance must become even more powerful through increased defense spending.

Rutte also stated that US President Donald Trump's leadership has already increased defense spending by more than $1 trillion since 2016. Now, allies are striving to "equalize spending and increase defense spending. Expanding the defense industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic should strengthen the security and economy of NATO countries, which will continue to support Ukraine.