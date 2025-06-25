Allies are "absolutely committed" to NATO - British Prime Minister

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM • 2806 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17277 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 36875 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38294 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 60730 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 97053 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 97172 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 113572 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120842 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122426 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 43714 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 44288 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow08:15 AM • 34833 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 47345 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 31907 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 33358 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 101959 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 144293 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 147686 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 186474 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 36017 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 44008 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 57127 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 131439 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 208289 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Allies are "absolutely committed" to NATO - British Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

Keir Starmer says NATO allies are "absolutely committed" to the importance of the alliance. He stressed that NATO is as relevant as ever and has become stronger and larger.

Allies are "absolutely committed" to NATO - British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that NATO allies are "absolutely committed" to the importance of the alliance and that it is as relevant as ever. This was reported by UNN referring to Sky News.

Details

Asked about Donald Trump's apparent hesitation about the importance of Article 5 of the NATO Agreement, which states that an attack on one country is an attack on all, the Prime Minister said: "NATO is as relevant and as important today as it's ever been."

We live in a very volatile world, and today is about the unity of NATO, showing that strength. We're bigger than we were before, we're stronger than we were before

- Starmer said.

Addition

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte argued that NATO allies gathered at a time of growing global threats - from the war in Ukraine and the Middle East to terrorism and the challenges of new technologies. The unwavering commitment to Article 5 on collective defense "sends a powerful signal to adversaries" and the Alliance must become even more powerful through increased defense spending.

Rutte also stated that US President Donald Trump's leadership has already increased defense spending by more than $1 trillion since 2016. Now, allies are striving to "equalize spending and increase defense spending. Expanding the defense industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic should strengthen the security and economy of NATO countries, which will continue to support Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9