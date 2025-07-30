All convicts evacuated from colony in Zaporizhzhia, which was shelled by Russians – Halushchenko

Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko visited the Bilenkivska correctional colony in the Zaporizhzhia region, which was attacked by Russian army with KABs on July 28. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Halushchenko assured that all convicts were evacuated from the colony immediately after the shelling, and the nature of the strike indicates that the penitentiary institution itself was the target.

The colony has bomb shelters, and during air raids, convicts go down there. But this time, unfortunately, due to the nature of the strike, it was impossible to use the shelter. Currently, we are studying all the circumstances, including how exactly this strike was delivered - said Herman Halushchenko.

Also, during the visit to the colony, the issue of restoring the facility was raised and management decisions regarding the further use of the territory were considered.

Recall

As a result of the Russian air strike on the Bilenkivska correctional colony on July 28, 2025, 16 convicts died, and 44 were hospitalized. The headquarters, quarantine unit, and dining hall of the institution were destroyed.