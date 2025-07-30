All convicts evacuated from colony in Zaporizhzhia, which was shelled by Russians – Halushchenko

$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 31069 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 31927 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 65967 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 75419 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 63635 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 70925 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 124576 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 52684 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 70226 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66188 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Popular news
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 125277 views
The main committee supported the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 30, 12:28 PM • 12582 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 92771 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 37855 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 49729 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 31071 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 49795 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 92874 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 138267 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 124576 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitali Klitschko
Hanno Pevkur
Ukraine
United States
India
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 37921 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 128371 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 190329 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 238890 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 171889 views
Fox News
Brent Crude
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

All convicts evacuated from colony in Zaporizhzhia, which was shelled by Russians – Halushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko visited the Bilenkivska correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia, attacked by Russian KABs on July 28. All convicts were evacuated immediately after the shelling, which indicates a targeted attack on the penitentiary institution.

All convicts evacuated from colony in Zaporizhzhia, which was shelled by Russians – Halushchenko

Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko visited the Bilenkivska correctional colony in the Zaporizhzhia region, which was attacked by Russian army with KABs on July 28. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Halushchenko assured that all convicts were evacuated from the colony immediately after the shelling, and the nature of the strike indicates that the penitentiary institution itself was the target.

The colony has bomb shelters, and during air raids, convicts go down there. But this time, unfortunately, due to the nature of the strike, it was impossible to use the shelter. Currently, we are studying all the circumstances, including how exactly this strike was delivered

- said Herman Halushchenko.

Also, during the visit to the colony, the issue of restoring the facility was raised and management decisions regarding the further use of the territory were considered.

Recall

As a result of the Russian air strike on the Bilenkivska correctional colony on July 28, 2025, 16 convicts died, and 44 were hospitalized. The headquarters, quarantine unit, and dining hall of the institution were destroyed.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko