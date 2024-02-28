Albania's president ahead of summit: Albania reaffirms support for Ukraine

Albania's President Bajram Begay before the summit "Ukraine - Southeast Europe" said that his country reaffirms its support for Ukraine, reports UNN.

Albania welcomes these two days of leaders of the Western Balkans and South-Eastern Europe with readiness and willingness to contribute to peace, cooperation, sustainable development in the region and to reaffirm support for Ukraine - wrote Begay on Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the Albanian capital of Tirana today, where he plans to meet with the country's Prime Minister Edi Rama and attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit to discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine's Formula for Peace, and a common path to a Euro-Atlantic goal.