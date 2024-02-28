$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28694 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 104438 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67439 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 268103 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189848 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229894 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251323 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157311 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372084 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Albania's president ahead of summit: Albania reaffirms support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22858 views

Albanian President Begay has reiterated his country's support for Ukraine ahead of the summit of leaders of Ukraine and South-Eastern Europe in Tirana.

Albania's president ahead of summit: Albania reaffirms support for Ukraine

Albania's President Bajram Begay before the summit "Ukraine - Southeast Europe" said that his country reaffirms its support for Ukraine, reports UNN.

Albania welcomes these two days of leaders of the Western Balkans and South-Eastern Europe with readiness and willingness to contribute to peace, cooperation, sustainable development in the region and to reaffirm support for Ukraine

- wrote Begay on Facebook.

Supplement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the Albanian capital of Tirana today, where he plans to meet with the country's Prime Minister Edi Rama and attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit to discuss defense cooperation, support for Ukraine's Formula for Peace, and a common path to a Euro-Atlantic goal. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
