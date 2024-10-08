Air target moves towards Kyiv region, air defense operation possible - Air Force

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an unidentified air target moving from Chernihiv to Kyiv region and possible air defense operations in the region, UNN reports.

Details

"An air target of an unidentified type from Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region (Brovary district). Air defense operation is possible," the Ukrainian Air Force warned on Telegram.

Air alert in the region.

Air alert due to drone threat in Kyiv and region, air defense in operation in Kyiv region